Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Making case for key role early on
Dorsett, who caught all four of his targets for 36 yards in Friday's 25-14 preseason loss to the Panthers, appears on track to begin the season as a key cog in the Patriots' passing attack.
With Julian Edelman slated to serve a four-game suspension to start the season and Jordan Matthews, Malcolm Mitchell and Kenny Britt all having been let go by the Patriots, snaps opposite entrenched starter Chris Hogan are available out of the gate. At this stage, Dorsett appears on track to open the campaign as the team's No. 2 wideout, a context carries with it some sleeper potential.
