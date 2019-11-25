Play

Dorsett (concussion) may return for Sunday's game at Houston, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

According to Fowler's source, Dorsett is confident he'll make his way through the concussion protocol and get cleared by an independent neurologist. His presence Week 13 would be a welcome sight, as the receiving corps also was without Mohamed Sanu (ankle) this past Sunday at Philadelphia. At the moment, Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Myers are the Patriots' only healthy wide receivers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories