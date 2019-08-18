Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Misses preseason contest
Dorsett didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee.
Removed early from Wednesday's practice, Dorsett was spotted the following day with a wrap around his thumb. His competition for playing time suddenly looks much tougher after the NFL reinstated Josh Gordon from suspension, but the Patriots do have serious injury issues at wide receiver, with Dorsett joined on the sidelines Saturday by Julian Edelman (thumb), Demaryius Thomas (Achilles), N'Keal Harry (leg) and Maurice Harris (leg). There's still an opportunity for Dorsett to enter Week 1 with a spot in three-wide formations.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Dealing with thumb injury•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Early departure Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not quite a roster lock•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Inks deal to stay in New England•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 26 snaps in Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches TD on only catch Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Damien Williams is a top Fantasy RB
After Andy Reid suggested he gave Damien Williams the starter's treatment, Dave Richard believes...
-
Best sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Westbrook up
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Offseason moves
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.