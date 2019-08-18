Dorsett didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against Tennessee.

Removed early from Wednesday's practice, Dorsett was spotted the following day with a wrap around his thumb. His competition for playing time suddenly looks much tougher after the NFL reinstated Josh Gordon from suspension, but the Patriots do have serious injury issues at wide receiver, with Dorsett joined on the sidelines Saturday by Julian Edelman (thumb), Demaryius Thomas (Achilles), N'Keal Harry (leg) and Maurice Harris (leg). There's still an opportunity for Dorsett to enter Week 1 with a spot in three-wide formations.

