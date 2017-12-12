Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Moves to reserve role

Dorsett did not see any snaps on offense in Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Dolphins.

The return of Chris Hogan (shoulder) to the lineup Monday squeezed Dorsett out of the mix, confirming that he's fourth in the team's wideout pecking order behind Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola. Dorsett is thus off the fantasy radar and it will probably stay that way unless additional injuries hit or a scenario exists late in the season where the Patriots rest key players.