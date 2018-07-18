Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Needs to earn job
Dorsett isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
Even with Brandin Cooks traded away and Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension, Dorsett will need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster, and it doesn't help that he has minimal experience on special teams. The 2015 first-round pick only caught 12 passes in 15 games last season after the Patriots acquired him in a September trade with the Colts. Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Kenny Britt (hamstring), Braxton Berrios and Riley McCarron are also in the mix for what likely will be two spots, as Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matthew Slater all figure to make the team.
