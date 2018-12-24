Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: No targets Sunday
Dorsett was not targeted in Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills.
Dorsett was on the field for 27 out of a possible 75 snaps on offense Sunday, but even in the absence of Josh Gordon, he wasn't a factor in the game. It's possible that could change either in Week 17 or the playoffs, but Dorsett is off the fantasy lineup radar until he starts catching passes again.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Sees just two snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Limited role in Week 14•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 16 snaps•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Limited role in Week 12•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches two passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in three passes Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16