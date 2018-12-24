Dorsett was not targeted in Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills.

Dorsett was on the field for 27 out of a possible 75 snaps on offense Sunday, but even in the absence of Josh Gordon, he wasn't a factor in the game. It's possible that could change either in Week 17 or the playoffs, but Dorsett is off the fantasy lineup radar until he starts catching passes again.

