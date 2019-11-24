Dorsett (concussion) is not expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald reports.

Confirmation of Dorsett's anticipated absence will arrive upon the release of the Patriots' inactives in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. With Mohamed Sanu (ankle) also a candidate to miss the game, N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers could see expanded roles Week 12.