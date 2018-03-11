Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not getting fifth-year option
The Patriots don't figure to pick up the fifth-year option on Dorsett's rookie contract, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.
A 2015 first-round pick, Dorsett caught 12 of 18 targets for 194 yards in 15 games after joining the Patriots in a September trade that sent Jacoby Brissett to the Colts. Given that he was unable to make his mark despite injuries to Julian Edelman (knee) and Malcom Mitchell (knee), it's hard to envision Dorsett landing any higher than fourth or fifth on the depth chart heading into the offseason program. The Patriots aren't going to use the fifth-year option, which would put him under contract for 2019 at an injury-guaranteed salary around $9 million. It isn't out of the question that Dorsett is released or traded before Week 1.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches 12 passes in regular season•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Hauls in three catches Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 25 snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to reserve role•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Set for role decline•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 48 snaps Sunday•
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.