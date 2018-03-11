Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not getting fifth-year option

The Patriots don't figure to pick up the fifth-year option on Dorsett's rookie contract, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

A 2015 first-round pick, Dorsett caught 12 of 18 targets for 194 yards in 15 games after joining the Patriots in a September trade that sent Jacoby Brissett to the Colts. Given that he was unable to make his mark despite injuries to Julian Edelman (knee) and Malcom Mitchell (knee), it's hard to envision Dorsett landing any higher than fourth or fifth on the depth chart heading into the offseason program. The Patriots aren't going to use the fifth-year option, which would put him under contract for 2019 at an injury-guaranteed salary around $9 million. It isn't out of the question that Dorsett is released or traded before Week 1.