Dorsett (knee) does not appear on the Patriots' Week 4 injury report.

Dorsett was dinged up on a hard fall late in this past Sunday's loss to the Lions, but he's evidently fine and is set to be available this weekend against the Dolphins. After being held without a catch in Week 3, Dorsett is a speculative fantasy play in Week 4, especially with newcomer Josh Gordon (hamstring) a candidate to make his debut with the Patriots against Miami.

