Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not on injury report
Dorsett (knee) does not appear on the Patriots' Week 4 injury report.
Dorsett was dinged up on a hard fall late in this past Sunday's loss to the Lions, but he's evidently fine and is set to be available this weekend against the Dolphins. After being held without a catch in Week 3, Dorsett is a speculative fantasy play in Week 4, especially with newcomer Josh Gordon (hamstring) a candidate to make his debut with the Patriots against Miami.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Expected to play Week 4•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Held without catch Week 3•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches five passes Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Snatches seven passes•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Making case for key role early on•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches four passes with starters•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
With a stacked complement of weapons, Philip Rivers has the chance to be one of the best options...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller has been unstoppable with Deshaun Watson under center, and that's why he needs...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RBs
The Seahawks finally decided to ride Chris Carson, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks you should too...
-
Tuesday's news: Cook improving
Heath Cummings has everything you missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Dalvin Cook's...
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times