Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not quite a roster lock
Dorsett may not be a lock for the Patriots' 53-man roster, but he is one of the favorites to stick around, NESN's Doug Kyed reports.
Julian Edelman, first-round pick K'Neal Harry and special-teams ace Matthew Slater are the only true locks, as Josh Gordon may still be suspended and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) may open the season on the PUP list. Dorsett thus stands a chance to earn a Week 1 starting spot, though New England also has Bruce Ellington, Maurice Harris and Braxton Berrios competing for roles. Dorsett could land in some danger if he struggles during training camp, as his one-year, $2.6 million contract includes just $500k guaranteed in the form of a signing bonus, per overthecap.com. He does have a $100k workout bonus, so the Patriots ultimately would take a $600k dead-cap charge if they cut him before Week 1.
