Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Not targeted Sunday
Dorsett was not targeted in Sunday's 33-8 win over the Raiders.
With Chris Hogan (shoulder) still sidelined, Dorsett was on the field for 28 of a possible 60 snaps on offense Sunday, but QB Tom Brady was obviously far more locked in on wideouts Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola, who were both targeted nine times in the game. Whether Dorsett continues to see added snaps in Week 12 hinges on the status of Hogan, but at this stage the former Colt is not a reliable fantasy lineup option, with just six catches for 101 yards in 10 games to his credit in 2017.
