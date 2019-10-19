Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Officially listed as questionable
Dorsett (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jets.
Dorsett sat out Week 6 against the Giants due to a hamstring issue, but he now appears to have a good shot at retaking the field for Monday Night Football. With Josh Gordon (knee) ruled out, Dorsett could be in line for an expanded offensive role versus the Jets, in the event that he's able to suit up.
