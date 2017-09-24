Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: On track to play Sunday
Dorsett (knee) is expected to play Sunday in the Patriots' Week 3 tilt with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rob Gronkowski (groin) and all of the Patriots' pass catchers except Brandin Cooks are listed on the injury report, but since all of those players are on track to suit up, Dorsett likely won't be in store for a major role offensively even though his own health isn't likely to be an issue. Dorsett, who hauled in six of nine targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Saints, should still see a few looks on deep balls Sunday, but will struggle to approach the volume he saw a week earlier.
