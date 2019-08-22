Dorsett (thumb) appears poised to see action in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

With both Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas having been recently activated and Josh Gordon now back with the team, Dorsett is fighting to keep his roster spot, thanks to the emergence of Jakobi Meyers. It would surprise us if Dorsett ends up getting cut, but assuming he sticks, his path to regular targets is muddled by the team's recent infusion of depth at wideout.