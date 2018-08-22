Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Opportunity knocks

The release of fellow wideout Kenny Britt (hamstring) means that Dorsett has one less player to compete against for a role in the Patriots offense out of the gate, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

With Julian Edelman set to serve a four-game suspension to start the season and both Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell already having been released by the Patriots, Dorsett now finds himself with a chance to start opposite Chris Hogan in Week 1. Cordarrelle Patterson and Eric Decker are also on hand, and the Patriots may choose to add another wideout, but for now Dorsett's potential to emerge as a sleeper appears to be growing.