Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Opportunity knocks
With Chris Hogan (shoulder) out Sunday against the Broncos, Dorsett figures to see an expanded role in the Patriots' Week 10 passing offense.
Dorsett hasn't seen much in-game work of late, but with Hogan sidelined, he's a candidate to start on the outside opposite Brandin Cooks, while Danny Amendola maintains his slot role for the Patriots. The last time the team was without a key wideout (Amendola in Week 2), Dorsett caught all three of his targets for 68 yards, thus making the 2015 first-rounder worthy of a fantasy dart for those scrambling for help at the position in deeper formats.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could see added snaps in Week 10•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs eight snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Sees eight snaps Sunday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Records 11 snaps in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Logs 20 snaps Thursday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...