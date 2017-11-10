Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Opportunity knocks

With Chris Hogan (shoulder) out Sunday against the Broncos, Dorsett figures to see an expanded role in the Patriots' Week 10 passing offense.

Dorsett hasn't seen much in-game work of late, but with Hogan sidelined, he's a candidate to start on the outside opposite Brandin Cooks, while Danny Amendola maintains his slot role for the Patriots. The last time the team was without a key wideout (Amendola in Week 2), Dorsett caught all three of his targets for 68 yards, thus making the 2015 first-rounder worthy of a fantasy dart for those scrambling for help at the position in deeper formats.