Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Optimistic about Week 7 status
Dorsett (hamstring) indicated late this week that he felt good about his chances of playing Monday night against the Jets, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.
The wideout -- who is officially listed as questionable by the Patriots -- sat out Week 6's win over the Giants back on Oct. 10, but he's been trending in the right direction as Monday night's contest approaches. Assuming he's able to suit up, and that seems more likely that not, a key role in the New England passing offense awaits, with Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) ruled out this week.
