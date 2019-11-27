Play

Dorsett (concussion) was on the practice field Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Last week, Dorsett made inroads in his recovery from a concussion, practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. Still, he didn't complete all phases of the protocol for head injuries prior to this past Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Dorsett hopes to be cleared in time for the Pats' Week 13 visit to Houston, and logging a full session Wednesday would set him on such a path.

