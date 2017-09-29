Play

Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Ready to go in Week 4

Dorsett (knee) did not draw an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

For the time being Dorsett is clearly behind Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola in the Patriots' wideout pecking order. It's a reality that makes him a speculative fantasy play, but one that puts him one break away from an expanded role in an explosive offense.

