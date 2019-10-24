Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to full practice
Dorsett (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Dorsett was limited Wednesday, but his full participation Thursday confirms that he'll be fine for Sunday's game against the Browns. The wideout was on the field for 88 percent of the Patriots' snaps on offense in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets, en route to hauling in three of his four targets for 46 yards and a TD. Since then, Josh Gordon (knee) landed on IR, while Mohamed Sanu joined the team via a trade with the Falcons. In that context, Dorsett is in line to continue to see his share of snaps and targets in the coming weeks, though he could eventually lose touches to rookie N'Keal Harry, who is eligible to come off IR next week.
