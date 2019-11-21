Play

Dorsett (concussion) logged a limited practice Thursday.

Dorsett was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, with his upgrade in participation Thursday signifying a positive step as he progresses through the NFL's concussion protocol. We'll revisit Dorsett's status Friday, but his Week 12 availability gains added import with fellow receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) having already logged back-to-back DNP's.

