Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to practice
Dorsett (hamstring) took part in the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Dorsett took a seat last Thursday against the Giants after suffering a hamstring injury on the previous Sunday. With a week of recovery under his belt, he's trending in the right direction, but his activity level in practice won't be revealed until Thursday with the Pats next taking the field Monday versus the Jets in New York.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Could only miss one game•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as DNP for practice Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Status for Thursday in doubt•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Exits game with hamstring injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Week 7 WR Preview: Struggling 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 7 RB Preview: Add Williams
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...