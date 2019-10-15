Dorsett (hamstring) took part in the part of Tuesday's practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Dorsett took a seat last Thursday against the Giants after suffering a hamstring injury on the previous Sunday. With a week of recovery under his belt, he's trending in the right direction, but his activity level in practice won't be revealed until Thursday with the Pats next taking the field Monday versus the Jets in New York.