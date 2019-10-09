Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Ruled out for Thursday's game
Dorsett (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Giants.
On a short week, Dorsett never seemed very likely to suit up Thursday. The Patriots' No. 3 wideout will now look to recover in time for the team's Oct. 21 tilt against the Jets. With Dorsett unavailable, Jakobi Meyers figures to see added snaps in Week 6 behind starting receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee), who are both officially listed as questionable, but seem likely to play.
