Dorsett (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Giants.

On a short week, Dorsett never seemed very likely to suit up Thursday. The Patriots' No. 3 wideout will now look to recover in time for the team's Oct. 21 tilt against the Jets. With Dorsett unavailable, Jakobi Meyers figures to see added snaps in Week 6 behind starting receivers Julian Edelman (chest) and Josh Gordon (knee), who are both officially listed as questionable, but seem likely to play.