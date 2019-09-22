Dorsett caught six of seven targets for 53 yards and a touchdown while adding 12 yards on two carries in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.

Dorsett did most of his damage on a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Fellow wide receiver Julian Edelman left the game due to a chest injury, and Dorsett would likely see a boost in target share against the Bills in Week 4 if Edelman is forced to sit that one out.