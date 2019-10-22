Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Scores in victory
Dorsett caught three of four targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets.
Dorsett overcame a hamstring concern to suit up for the first time since Week 4, and although four Patriots saw more targets than him, his 26-yard touchdown to close the first quarter still made his performance pretty impactful. Thanks to that catch, Dorsett has now scored four times in five appearances, boosting his stock despite the Patriots' penchant for spreading looks amongst their pass-catchers. Heading into Week 8's game versus the Browns, Dorsett's outlook could be impacted by the status of fellow wideout Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) -- who was replaced capably Monday by rookie Jakobi Meyers -- making New England's injury report worthwhile to monitor prior to kickoff.
More News
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Back in action Monday•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Optimistic about Week 7 status•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as limited practice participant•
-
Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Trending in right direction•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...