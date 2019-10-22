Dorsett caught three of four targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 33-0 win over the Jets.

Dorsett overcame a hamstring concern to suit up for the first time since Week 4, and although four Patriots saw more targets than him, his 26-yard touchdown to close the first quarter still made his performance pretty impactful. Thanks to that catch, Dorsett has now scored four times in five appearances, boosting his stock despite the Patriots' penchant for spreading looks amongst their pass-catchers. Heading into Week 8's game versus the Browns, Dorsett's outlook could be impacted by the status of fellow wideout Josh Gordon (knee/ankle) -- who was replaced capably Monday by rookie Jakobi Meyers -- making New England's injury report worthwhile to monitor prior to kickoff.