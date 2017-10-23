Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Sees eight snaps Sunday

Dorsett was on the field for eight of a possible 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.

As the Patriots' clear-cut No. 4 wideout option behind Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola, Dorsett -- who wasn't targeted Sunday -- is not a reliable source of fantasy production.

