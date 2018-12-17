Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Sees just two snaps Sunday
Dorsett was on the field for two of the Patriots' 62 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.
Dorsett has now gone three straight games without a target and he'll remain off the fantasy radar until injuries hit the likes of Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Chris Hogan.
