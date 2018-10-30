Dorsett was on the field for five of a possible 76 snaps on offense in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills.

Dorsett was not targeted in the game and his opportunities in the Patriots offense figure to remain limited as long as Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Chris Hogan are healthy and available. He is however, a player to keep in mind if the team's wideout corps takes a hit for any reason, given that Dorsett has proven capable this season when handed expanded workloads.