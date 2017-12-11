Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Set for role decline

Dorsett likely will see his role decline with Chris Hogan (shoulder) expected to return for Monday's game in Miami, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Dorsett averaged 42 snaps per game during Hogan's four-week absence, after falling between eight and 20 snaps in each of the previous six contests. With Danny Amendola locked in as the slot man, Hogan's return pushes Dorsett all the way back from the No. 2 role to the No. 4 spot. Dorsett was unable to take advantage of Hogan's injury from a statistical standpoint, catching only three passes for 59 yards during the four-game stretch. The Patriots may use more four-wide sets than usual in Monday's game while trying to cope with the absence of Rob Gronkowski (suspension).