Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Snatches seven passes
Dorsett nabbed all seven of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Texans.
A lack of proven options at receiver has been a common talking point in New England to start the season. Dorsett showed on Sunday that he has the ability to fill in for Julian Edelman during the season's first quarter. Known primarily as a deep threat coming out of college, Dorsett showed some sharp route running and quickness in the second quarter on an in-and-out move for a four-yard touchdown. Once a first-round bust, Dorsett looks like he could be a find for the Patriots. The only question is how he'll perform once Edelman returns in a few weeks.
