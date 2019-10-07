Dorsett (hamstring) was projected as a non-participant on Monday's injury report, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

The 26-year-old's hamstring injury isn't believed to be serious, but he'll have a tough time returning on a short week with the Patriots facing the Giants on Thursday. Dorsett likely will need to be listed as a limited participant Tuesday or Wednesday to have a real chance of suiting up.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories