Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Still not fully cleared
Dorsett (concussion) has not been cleared for to resume full football activities as of Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It's a troubling distinction with just one day left before Sunday's pivotal contest against the Cowboys, made worse by the fact No. 2 wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) is not expected to play. The Patriots did list Dorsett as questionable following Friday's injury report, but Reiss seemed to indicate the team plans to be without their top speed threat. With Julian Edelman also hampered by a shoulder injury, the Patriots have just two healthy wide receivers -- N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers -- on their roster, although early reports seem to indicate Edelman will be available.
