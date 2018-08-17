Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Targeted thrice
Dorsett nabbed one of three targets for four yards during Thursday's 37-20 win over the Eagles.
Dorsett was catchless in the preseason opener against Washington and dealt with an undisclosed injury this week. He still made it onto the field for New England's opening drive. The Patriots' receiving corps is a question mark for the first quarter of the season while Julian Edelman serves his suspension. Dorsett's next-level speed brings a unique element to the group, but nothing about this preseason has produced too much confidence that Dorsett can be a difference-maker for the Patriots.
