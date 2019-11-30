Dorsett (concussion), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, traveled with the team to Houston, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

More information regarding their respective status should be available closer to Sunday's 8:20 p.m ET kickoff, but it's entirely possible the entire Patriots' receiving corps could be healthy for Sunday's prime-time affair, as both Dorsett and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) traveled with the team to Houston on Saturday. Expect Dorsett to split time with N'Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers with Sanu and Julian Edelman (shoulder) acting as the top two wideouts in the case both are healthy enough to play.