Dorsett (hamstring) was "moving well" at practice Thursday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Dorsett sat out last Thursday's contest against the Giants, but he's trending toward a return to action Monday night against the Jets. If he ends up playing, Dorsett could return to a key role in the Patriots' offense if Josh Gordon (knee) -- who didn't practice Thursday -- ends up limited or out in Week 7.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories