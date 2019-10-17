Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Trending in right direction
Dorsett (hamstring) was "moving well" at practice Thursday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.
Dorsett sat out last Thursday's contest against the Giants, but he's trending toward a return to action Monday night against the Jets. If he ends up playing, Dorsett could return to a key role in the Patriots' offense if Josh Gordon (knee) -- who didn't practice Thursday -- ends up limited or out in Week 7.
