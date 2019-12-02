Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Two catches in Week 13
Dorsett was on the field for 62 of a possible 87 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.
In his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion, Dorsett hauled in two of his six targets for 15 yards. He'll look to bounce back in Week 14 against the Chiefs, but steady volume figures to be an issue for Dorsett down the stretch, with Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, Jakobi Meyers and first-round pick N'Keal Harry also in the team's wide receiver mix.
