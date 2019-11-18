Play

Dorsett is ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a concussion, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

With Dorsett on the shelf for the rest of the game, Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry both figure to see upticks in their respective usages. Dorsett will enter the league's concussion protocol, which he will need to clear before returning to game action.

