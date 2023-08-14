Strong (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, Mark Daniels of MassLive reports.

With Strong and Ty Montgomery (leg) both unavailable Monday, more reps were left over for Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor and CJ Marable behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Strong will look to make a prompt return, as he's looking to secure the primary backup role in his second NFL season. The 2022 fourth-round pick started Thursday's preseason opener against Houston and turned nine touches into 33 scrimmage yards.