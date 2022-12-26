Strong caught both of his targets for 10 yards in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Bengals.

Even though Damien Harris (thigh) remained out Saturday, Strong logged just two snaps in the contest, while working behind Rhamondre Stevenson (51snaps), per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. As long as Stevenson and/or Harris are available, Strong can't be counted on to see enough touches to merit fantasy lineup consideration.