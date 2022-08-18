Chad Graff of The Athletic suggests that at this stage Strong currently profiles as the Patriots' No. 4 running back.

In the wake of James White's retirement, there are pass-catching/change-of-pace snaps available in a New England backfield led by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. However, at this stage, it looks like the versatile Ty Montgomery is ahead of Strong in the pecking order. That said, Graff describes the 2022 fourth-rounder as "a better true running back than Montgomery" and even if Strong doesn't have a high-profile role early on, the South Dakota State product has the speed and skills to make a mark as his rookie campaign progresses.