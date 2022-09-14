With Ty Montgomery (knee) on IR, Strong is a candidate to contribute as pass-catcher out of the Patriots' backfield in the coming weeks, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Given that Montgomery, who had emerged as the team's top change-of-pace option, is out for at least four weeks, Strong -- who was inactive in Week 1-- has a chance to contribute as soon as Week 2 against the Steelers. It's also possible that the Patriots could elevate J.J. Taylor from the practice squad, as well as use Damien Harris and/or Rhamondre Stevenson more in passing situations, but Strong does have some sleeper potential if he ends up seeing steady snaps while Montgomery is out.