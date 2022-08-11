Strong is a candidate to see added opportunities as a rookie after fellow running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson currently top the Patriots' running back depth chart and appear poised to handle most of the early down work. However, with White no longer in the mix, there will be change-of-pace/pass-catching snaps up for grabs this season, and Strong has a chance to claim a portion of them. Meanwhile, the versatile Ty Montgomery is another player who has a chance to carve out an expanded role in that area, with 2022 sixth-rounder Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor also competing for depth slotting in New England's backfield.