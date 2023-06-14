In his second pro season, Strong is in line to compete for complementary snaps behind top back Rhamondre Stevenson, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Given that Damien Harris is no longer in the mix and the Patriots recently parted ways with James Robinson, RB snaps that don't go to Stevenson are now up for grabs. With that in mind, the speedy Strong -- who logged just 10 carries as a rookie fourth-rounder -- has a chance to carve out a change-of-pace role this coming season in a backfield that also includes the versatile Ty Montgomery, 2022 sixth-rounder Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor.