Strong rushed five times for 70 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 20 yards in the Patriots' 27-13 win over the Cardinals on Monday night.

A bulk of Strong's production came on a game-long 44-yard run on the Patriots' first possession of the second half, with the rookie taking the ball to the Cardinals' 12-yard line to set up a Nick Folk 23-yard field goal. Strong then capped off the scoring on the night with a three-yard touchdown rush early in the fourth quarter, his first NFL trip to the end zone. Strong could have a significant role in a favorable Week 15 road battle against the Raiders if either or both Damien Harris (thigh) and Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) are sidelined for that game.