Strong (concussion) is expected to rejoin the team this week after not traveling to Green Bay for Saturday's preseason contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The report relays that Strong's recent absence from practice was due to him being in the NFL's concussion protocol, however it looks like the 2022 fourth-rounder will be back on the field in the coming days. While the Patriots' addition of Ezekiel Elliott (to work in tandem with Rhamondre Stevenson) figures impact Strong's fantasy upside in 2023, the 24-year-old's speed does give him a chance to make his mark in a change-of-pace role in a backfield that also rosters Kevin Harris, J.J. Taylor and Ty Montgomery, who continues to miss time with a leg injury.