Strong is among the younger Patriots players who figure to see some early action in Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans, Paul Perillo of the team's official site reports.

While coach Bill Belichick hasn't specifically outlined his plans for who will play in the contest, based on the way Tuesday's practice played out, it seems likely that the team will rest or limit a number of key players, which opens the door for the likes of Strong and fellow RB Kevin Harris, as well as WRs Tyquan Thornton, Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas to get some run with the team's reserve QBs versus Houston. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is entrenched as the Patriots' top back, both Strong and Harris are competing complementary work, with the continuing absence of Ty Montgomery (leg) having afforded the pair of 2022 draftees added opportunities in practice of late. While the 5-foot-10, 225-pound Harris is a candidate to spell Stevenson on early downs, Strong's speed could make him a change-of-pace asset this coming season.