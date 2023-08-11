Strong rushed six times for 21 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards in Thursday night's 20-9 loss to the Texans in the preseason opener.
Strong started but alternated with fellow tailback Kevin Harris, who rushed eight times for 10 yards. The pair of running backs are currently competing for third-string duties behind ascending starter Rhamondre Stevenson and backup Ty Montgomery (leg).
