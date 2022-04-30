The Patriots selected Strong in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 127th overall.

Strong (5-foot-11, 207 pounds) is a light running back who played at a low level of competition (South Dakota State), but he was immensely productive in college and ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash at the combine, which was tops among running backs. Strong's explosiveness is a contrast from the between-the-tackles style that Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson offer, but it might be difficult for Strong to emerge as a rookie-year factor with those two and James White already leading the backfield. If he can earn playing time, though, Strong would instantly become interesting.