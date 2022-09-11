Strong (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Strong having been made inactive Sunday, the Patriots' Week 1 running back corps will include top early-down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, along with change-of-pace back Ty Montgomery. The rookie fourth-rounder's NFL regular season debut is thus on hold and may not arrive until injuries hit the team's backfield.