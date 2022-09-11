Strong (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
With Strong having been made inactive Sunday, the Patriots' Week 1 running back corps will include top early-down options Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, along with change-of-pace back Ty Montgomery. The rookie fourth-rounder's NFL regular season debut is thus on hold and may not arrive until injuries hit the team's backfield.
More News
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Catches two passes Friday•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Competing with Montgomery•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Could see added opportunities•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Practicing fully•
-
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Returns to full practice•