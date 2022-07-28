Strong has been limited by an undisclosed injury early on in training camp, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Given that he's able to participate in some capacity, it appears as though Strong's issue isn't anything major, but the sooner the 2022 fourth-rounder can get up to speed, the better, with veteran change-of-pace back James White (hip) on the active/PUP list. If White isn't ready for the start of the coming season, Strong is a candidate to carve out a third-down role out of the gate, though second-year power back Rhamondre Stevenson could also see some added opportunities in the passing game in that scenario.